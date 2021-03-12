Kangana Ranaut weighs in on Meghan Markle-Prince Harry interview, says 'saas, bahu, sajish' never interests her

After maintaining an unusual silence on the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Kangana Ranaut has finally delivered her hot take. The actor said that she hasn't watched the interview but was supportive of Queen Elizabeth II. Meghan and Harry did not say anything against the Queen during the interview.

"For few past days, people gossiped, judged, online lynched a family based on one sided story at the cost of a family, I never saw the interview as sass, bahu, sajish type stuff never excites me. All I want to say is one woman the only ruling Monarch left on this globe," Kangana wrote, with a picture collage of the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla; Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton; and Harry and Meghan.

"May not be an ideal MIL/wife/sister, but she is a great Queen, she carried forward her father’s dream, saved the crown better than any son could have. We can’t play every role to perfection even if we excel at one should be enough. She saved the crown. Let her retire like a Queen," she added. Of course, there is no retiring for the Queen. She will be the queen of Britain until her death when her son Prince Charles accedes to the throne.

In the interview, Meghan and Harry made several shocking revelations about their life as senior members of the royal family. Meghan discussed the impact racist vitriol from the UK press had had on her mental health. She revealed that she was getting suicidal thought in 2018, when she was pregnant with her son Archie. The staff at the palace did not help her get the medical attention she needed for her mental well being and also did not 'protect' her against rumours and false news being propagated against her in the media. The couple also mentioned how the family, too, had made racist remarks about the skin colour of their then-unborn baby. Meghan is the first person of colour to join the British royal family.