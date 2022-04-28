Kapil Sharma asks Anil Kapoor if he feels older on becoming a grandfather, he reacts: 'Ghar me nana hu, bahar main…'

Anil Kapoor will soon be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, along with his Thar co-star Satish Kaushik. Since Anil's actor daughter Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, Kapil Sharma asked Anil about his reaction to becoming a grandfather. Anil gave him an epic response, by giving an example of how Kapil continues to behave like a bachelor despite being married to Ginni Chatrath. Also read: Kapil Sharma asks Nawazuddin if he feels like a president inside his white house: 'Log white shirt lene mein darte hain'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sony shared a promo which showed Anil arriving on stage in a white tee-pants paired with a white overcoat. Kapil asked him, "Jab aapne suni ki aap nana banne wale hain, to aapne apne aap ko thoda bada mehsoor kia ya 5 saal aur chhote ho gaye aap (When you came to know that you are going to become a grandfather, did you feel any older or you became five years younger)." Anil replied to Kapil in the same vein, “Jaise tu ghar mein shadishuda hai, bahar to tu kuwara hi ghoomta hai, to main bhi ghar me nana hu, bahar main… (The way you are married at home but walk around like a bachelor outside, same way I am a grandfather at home, but outside I am…).” Kapil ended his sentence with “jhakaas (cool)”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anil called his latest episode ‘the best' one with Kapil. He reacted to the promo on Twitter, saying, “One of the best @KapilSharmaK9 shows I have done with the best comic actors of today .. please watch (laughing emojis) thank you for making me part of your journey Kapil .. love you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As part of the theme of the show, Kapil continues to flirt with female guests on his show. He recently showered Sanjana Sanghi with tonnes of praise for the colour of her skin. He asked her to put some screen in front of her face, claiming that the glow on her face is blinding. He further said that her face looks like an ice-cream with eyes, nose and lips.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON