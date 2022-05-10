Kapil Sharma asks Kartik Aaryan why he makes ‘jodi’ with all his female co-stars. Watch the actor's reply

On the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will promote their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film will release on May 20. During the show, Kartik joked about how on his show, Kapil compliments all the female actors with the same lines every Saturday and Sunday. Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title song: Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba tap dances, does the moonwalk. Watch

In the video, Kapil is seen welcoming Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and filmmaker Anees Bazmee. In the video, Kapil compliments Kiara and Kartik, saying “Bohot pyaare lag raho ho (You guys are looking good).” Kiara replies, “Aap bhi pyaare lag rahe ho (You are also looking good).” Kapil then says, “Kiara ke liye ek alag baat bolna chahta hun (I want to same something different for Kiara today). Kiara you are looking so gorgeous, beautiful. I love you.”

Kapil then says, "Kartik ka aap talent dekho yeh jis bhi heroine ke sath aata hai aisa lagta hai ki bas isi ke sath jodi hai. Yeh kaun sa software dalwaya hai aapne (Kartik has a talent that it looks like all his co-stars are his girlfriends. What kind of a software is this)?" Kartik replies, “Mera bhi aap he ke jaisa hai. Jaise aap bhi har heroine ke sath shanivar, itwaar ko same lines bolte ho, same compliments dete ho. Mein bhi waise he karta hun (I do the same thing like you. Just like you say the same lines, pass the same compliments to all the female actors who come on your show every Saturday and Sunday. I do the same thing).”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav, is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. Rajpal Yadav is the only cast member from the first part who will reprise his role as Chhote Pandit in the film. Kartik will be seen taking up a similar role to Akshay Kumar, while Kiara will play the victim of Manjulika, a role previously portrayed by Vidya.

