Kapil Sharma asks Nawazuddin if he feels like a president inside his white house: 'Log white shirt lene mein darte hain'

Earlier this year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had shared the photos of his new house on Instagram. He named his house ‘Nawab’ in the memory of his father.
Kapil Sharma jokes about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new home.
Published on Apr 24, 2022 08:11 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma will welcoming the cast of Heropanti 2. In the video shared by Sony Entertainment's Instagram handle, Kapil can be seen welcoming actors Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tara Sutaria and filmmaker Ahmed Khan. In the episode, Kapil also talks about Nawazuddin's new all-white home. Also Read: Step inside Nawazuddin Siddiqui's luxurious Mumbai bungalow that's fit for royalty. See pics

In a promo clip shared from the upcoming episode, Kapil said, “Nawazuddin bhai ne haal he mein kamaal ka bungalow banaya hai poora white colour ka humne dekha bhai. White house. Kabhi jab andar baithe hote ho ghar ke toh feeling nahi aati ki apun he president hai (Nawazuddin brother has recently bought a beautiful new home of white colour, just like the White House. While sitting inside your home, do you ever feel like I am the president).”

Kapil added, “Banda nayi shirt be silwa lena agar white colour ki toh sambhal ke rehta hai ki gandi na ho jaye. Toh aapne safed bungalow banaya hai toh kya aap kabootar udaane jate hain chatt pe (When someone buys a new white shirt, he stays very careful with that. Do you go to your terrace to shoo away pigeons?)”

Earlier this year, Nawazuddin gave a first glimpse of his house to his fans on Instagram. Sharing a picture, he wrote, “A Good Actor can never be a Bad Human, because it’s his inner purity that brings out the Good Act,” Nawazuddin had captioned his photo.” He has named the bungalow, which is located on Yari Road, ‘Nawab’ in the memory of his father.

Earlier, speaking to HT about his new house, Nawaz had said, “To tell you the truth, I didn’t consciously plan that I want a new house. Ghar hona chahiye — iss concept mein mera belief hi nahi tha (I was never for the idea that one must have a home of their own). Someone showed me the plot, so I thought let’s do it no harm. Things kept happening, and after I purchased it, I realised I had studied architecture and aesthetics too at National School of drama. I had also studied scenic design in my first year. Maine socha kis tarah se design kiya jaa sakta hai (I thought about how it can be designed). My final concept was that the minimal it is, the more impact it will have."

Nawazuddin has a list of films lined up which includes Adbhut, Heropanti 2 and Tiku Weds Sheru.

