Kapil Sharma asks Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh about lipstick marks on husband's shirt, he has a funny response. Watch

The 'sharks' from reality TV show Shark Tank India are set to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. In a promo of the episode shared by the channel earlier, host Kapil was seen cheekily asking one of the sharks - Sugar Cosmetics co-founder Vineeta Singh - about lipstick marks on her husband's shirts. Now, Vineeta's husband has responded to the joke with a cheeky response of his own.

A promo for the episode featuring the sharks was posted by Sony TV on Instagram. In the promo, Kapil asks Vineeta Singh in Hindi, "Vineeta, your husband is a co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics too. If he comes home one night with a lipstick stain on his shirt, do you suspect him of cheating or do you wonder if he’s just been testing products?”

In response, Vineeta is seen laughing before she responds, "I’d be angrier because Sugar’s lipsticks are transfer-proof, so whoever he was with was probably using a rival brand’s products.” A bit taken aback, Kapil replies, “Acha aapko brand pe gussa aayega! (Okay, so you’ll be angry at that!).”

Vineeta's husband Kaushik Mukherjee has now shared that joke from the promo on Instagram with the caption, "@trysugar lipsticks are really, REALLY, R-E-A-L-L-Y transferproof." The fans found Kaushik's response, particularly his emphasis on the word 'really' quite funny. "Marketing level pro," commented one on his post. "This is hilarious… what a witty response… way to go," said another.

On Shark Tank India, budding entrepreneurs present their business pitches to a panel of successful entrepreneurs or ‘sharks’, who are willing to invest their money, time and expertise to help the company reach the next level. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Apart from Vineeta, Shark Tank India features six other ‘sharks’ - BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover, Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal, boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh.

