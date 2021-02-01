Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, on the Kapil Sharma Show, cracked a joke at singer Guru Randhawa's recent brush with the law. Guru, along with 34 others, was held by the Mumbai Police in December, following a raid at a night club that was under suspicion of violating Covid-19 norms.

In a new promo video for The Kapil Sharma Show, the host seemingly touched upon the incident, when he said, "Aaj kal toh aapko gareeb waali party achi lagti hai kyunki Badshah ki party aapko badi bhaari padi thi (I've heard that you prefer smaller parties these days because the Badshah party cost you dearly)."

Guru feigned embarrassment and shielded his face behind his hands, as he laughed along with Kapil.

The raid happened at 2:30 am on December 22, at the Dragonfly Restobar, which is reportedly co-owned by Badshah. DNA reported that the rapper was also present at the party, but according to police sources, escaped from a back door. Besides Guru, cricketer Suresh Raina and designer Sussanne Khan were among the 34 persons held by the police.

In a social media post titled ‘my humble clarification’, Sussanne wrote that she was not arrested, and expressed her appreciation for the Mumbai Police. “Last night I was at a close friend’s birthday dinner & a few of us extended to the Dragon Fly club at JW Marriott, Sahar. At 2.30 am the authorities entered the club. Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible,” she wrote.

She added, “I fail to understand why we were made to wait or what the issue was with the authorities and the club. I am setting the record straight with this statement. I have utmost regard & respect for the Mumbai Police and for all their selfless efforts in keeping us Mumbaikars safe. Without their constant vigilance for public welfare, we would not feel safe. Best regards, Sussane.”

