Kapil Sharma kickstarts Canada tour with Krushna Abhishek and team, fans ask 'where is Bharti Singh?' See pics

Kapil Sharma shared his pictures from Canada on Instagram, which also featured actors Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakroborty, Chandan Prabhakar, Rajiv Thakur and Kiku Sharda. On Wednesday, Kapil announced that they are leaving for Vancouver for their show upcoming show, Kapil Sharma Live. On Thursday, he shared some more pictures, in which all of them were seen laughing together. Post Canada, the comedians will be leaving for their US tour. Also Read: Kapil Sharma recalls early days in Mumbai: 'People will laugh if I tell them how I started'

Sharing the first set of pictures from the airport, Kapil wrote, “Flying to Vancouver now. Can’t wait to meet our lovely fans in Canada." In the photos, Kapil, Krushna, Sumona and others were seen smiling and posing for the camera.

Archana Puran Singh, who used to judge The Kapil Sharma Show, tagged the entire team in the comments section and sent them her best wishes. She wrote, “So so so happy @kapilsharma @kikusharda @rajivthakur007 @chandanprabhakar @krushna30 @sumonachakravarti. Looks like the fun has already begun. Here's wishing you guys super duper shows and all the fans a fantabulous time watching you all live... the way I've been lucky to watch! Mwah."

Kapil shared a series of new photos with Krushna and others on Thursday; he captioned it, “Crew that laughs together stays together. Styled by - biwi @ginnichatrath." In the candid pictures, Kapil, Krushna, Sumona, Chandan, Rajiv and Kiku were seen laughing together.

One fan commented, “Just can't wait. Booked my tickets in May. Archana Puran Singh's husband, actor Parmeet Sethi wrote, “Awesome guys!! All the best for the shows.” Singer Daler Mehndi said, “Love you.” While one fan asked, “Where is Bharti Singh?”

Team of The Kapil Sharma Show wrapped up the last episode of the second season of the show recently, in which the star cast of the upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo featured. Comedian Bharti Singh was seen missing from the group pictures, Kapil posted on his account, and will not be part of this Canada-US tour, as well.

