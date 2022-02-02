Kapil Sharma launches son Trishaan as 'lead actor' day after his birthday, gives glimpse of 'supporting cast'. See pics

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kapil Sharma shared pictures of his family members--mother Janak Rani, wife Ginni Chatrath, daughter Anayra Sharma and son Trishaan Sharma. Check out his post here.
Kapil Sharma with his family.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 04:27 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Comedian Kapil Sharma on Wednesday gave a glimpse of his son Trishaan from his first photoshoot, a day after his first birthday. Taking to Instagram, Kapil shared several pictures that also featured his mother Janak Rani, wife Ginni Chatrath, and daughter Anayra Sharma.

In the first picture, Trishaan was seen dressed in a blue denim shirt with matching pants. He sat on a wooden box with the backdrop of a farmhouse as a few vegetables lay next to him. A guitar also featured in the picture.

In the next photo, Trishaan wore a printed unbuttoned shirt with matching shorts and a backward cap. The background was of the ocean and blue sky with a small boat, swim tube and surfboards.

The next picture featured Trishaan in a pink fleece sweater with a hood and blue denims holding on to a tiny chair. Several teddy bears were kept on the floor surrounding him. Anayra also starred in the next picture as she sat on the chair with her brother next to her. She opted for a yellow and white dress.

Kapil's mother posed with her grandchildren in the next two pictures. The background for the photos had cutouts of animals including a giraffe and a monkey. Yellow, blue, pink and beige coloured balloons were also seen in the space.

The last photo featured the entire family. Kapil held Trishaan in his arms and stood next to Ginni. His mother sat on a chair with Anayra on her lap. All of them smiled as they posed for the lens.

Sharing the pictures, Kapil captioned the post, "Title:- first bday. Lead actor:- Trishaan. Supporting cast:- Anayra, dadi (grandmother), mummy, papa (star eyes emoji). First photoshoot of #trishaan #happybirthday #happybirthdaytrishaan #family #blessings #happiness #gratitude (halo, hug, red heart, nazar amulet, and folded hands emojis)."

Archana Puran Singh, special guest of The Kapil Sharma Show, commented on the post, "Manyyyyyyy happy returns of the day Trishaan. Lots of love and blessings for a long and beautiful, happy and healthy life." Sophie Choudry said, "Best production and cast." Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "So adorable. Killer smile. Happy 1st birthday Trishaan baby. "

On Tuesday, Kapil on Instagram had shared a close-up picture of Trihaan and wrote, "Today is the first bday of my son #Trishaan need your love n blessings, happy bday my son, thank you for coming into our life n making it more beautiful god bless #happybirthday #Happybirthdaytrishaan."

Kapil tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Ginni in Jalandhar, Punjab on December 12, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Anayra on December 10, 2019, and Trishaan was born in February last year.

Kapil was seen in his debut OTT comedy show I am Not Done Yet on Netflix. Producer Mahaveer Jain had also announced a biopic on the life of the comedian titled Funkaar. The project will be helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

