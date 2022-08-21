Kapil Sharma unveils his new look ahead of the The Kapil Sharma Show season 4, fans ask ‘age reverse kaise kiya?’

Kapil Sharma is all set to return with a new season of his hit show, The Kapil Sharma Show. On Sunday, he treated fans to a glimpse of his new look from the upcoming season 4. The comedy show is slated to air next month. (Also read: Archana Puran Singh shares BTS clip from The Kapil Sharma Show 4)

In the picture, Kapil appeared to have lost more weight than the last season. He wore a black T-shirt and black trousers. He topped it off with a white blazer, sunglasses and sneakers. His edgy look also featured a new hairstyle.

Sharing the picture, Kapil dropped hints in the caption. He wrote, “New season, New look #tkss #comingsoon.” Reacting to the comedian’s new avatar, a fan wrote, “Are sir ji, kaise kar rhe ho, ye age ko reverse kaise kar pa rhe ho (How are you able to reverse your age?).” “Anil Kapoor wala Chawanprash Aapko Mil gaya haina (Did you find out Anil Kapoor’s anti-ageing secret?t),” added another fan and compared Kapil with Anil Kapoor. Someone else commented, “Kapil bhai aap toh 10 saal peeche chale gaye ho (You look 10 years younger).”

The last season of The Kapil Sharma Show aired in June this year. The makers are expected to announce the new dates. Besides Kapil, the show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh, and Sumona Chakravarti, among others.

Earlier, it was Archana Puran Singh who gave a sneak peek of the show with a behind-the-scenes video from the promo shoot. In the video, she was seen sitting inside her car as she said, “Hi guys, guess where I am shooting today…for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. I know you all are so excited to have the show back. We are coming back very soon and today is the promo shoot. So look out for further details on our posts and stories of the whole cast. I am so excited to be back to be with you guys.” She also showed the sets but quickly turned the camera away as she can’t give away too much.

Besides The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil will also be seen next in Nandita Das’ film Zwigato. In the film, he plays the role of a food delivery executive and actor Shahana Goswami plays his wife. It will premiere next month.

