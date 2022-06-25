Kapil Sharma meets his Canadian fan at Vancouver airport who came 'rushing' to see him, shares video: 'You made my day'

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who recently travelled to Canada, met his Canadian fan at the Vancouver airport. Kapil flew out of Mumbai with the team of The Kapil Sharma Show for their upcoming show Kapil Sharma Live. Taking to Instagram, Kapil posted a video in which he stood with a person inside the airport. (Also Read | Kapil Sharma kickstarts Canada tour with Krushna Abhishek and team, fans ask 'where is Bharti Singh?' See pics)

As the video started, Kapil asked the person, "How come you know me and my show?" The person replied, "I watch your shows on YouTube" and Kapil responded, "Oh, really?" When asked if he knew Hindi, the person replied that sometimes he watches the translations also. He also said, "I was just outside. Heard Kapil Sharma is coming. I came rushing inside to see you." The person was an airport staff member.

Kapil fist-bumped him saying, "Thank you, my friend, you made my day. Thank you. Lots of love." As the video ended, Kapil was seen smiling. He added Benny Martin's Memories instrumental as the background music. In the video, Kapil wore a white T-shirt under a black jacket and matching pants. He also added dark sunglasses.

Sharing the clip, Kapil wrote, "Just realized, Happiness is a Language in itself (red heart emoji) #kslive2022 #vancouver #canada #candiddairies." Reacting to the post, Milind Gadadkar commented, "Yeah Kapil." Mika Singh said, "All the best bhaji." Arjun Rampal wrote, "Too sweet Paaji, have a super show." Mahhi Vij said, "I know of people who are alone in life kids are settled abroad al they get happiness is seing Kapil Sharma show."

On Thursday, Kapil on Instagram shared several pictures with The Kapil Sharma Show cast as they reached Canada. In the photos, Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Krushna Abhishek laughed and talked.

Sharing these pictures, Kapil wrote in the caption, "Crew that laughs together stays together!! Styled by - biwi (wife) @ginnichatrath." He also added the hashtags--My Tribe, My Vibe, Vancouver, British Columbia and Kapil Sharma Live 2022.

The first Kapil Sharma Live show is scheduled for June 25 in Vancouver, following up with the second show on July 3 in Toronto. Post Canada, the crew will visit the US for their upcoming live events. Talking about the third season of the comedian's chat show, the actor revealed that he will be back with the new season of the show soon after coming back from the USA and Canada tour, as reported by news agency ANI.

