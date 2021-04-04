Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kapil Sharma reveals the name of his son after Neeti Simoes asks him
tv

Kapil Sharma reveals the name of his son after Neeti Simoes asks him

After Neeti Simoes asks him while wishing him on his birthday, Kapil Sharma finally revealed the name of his new born son.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Kapil Sharma reveals the name of his son

TV star Kapil Sharma has finally revealed the name of his son. He was responding to close friend and co-star Neeti Simoes on Twitter when he revealed the family has named the newborn, Trishaan.

Neeti had asked him about the child's name while wishing him on his birthday, April 2, "Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji. Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do (Now reveal the name of you son)."

Kapil tweeted in reply, "Thank you neeti hope ur taking well care of urself we named him trishaan."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shehnaaz Gill says 'enough' as paparazzi surround her at Mumbai airport, watch

Nikki shifts to a new house, says 'It is all a mess'. Watch video

Kishwer Merchant on pregnancy thyroid, haemorrhoids and itchy breasts

Rekha’s reply when Jay asked if she’s ever seen a woman fall for a married man

Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy in February. Announcing the birth of his son, Kapil had written on social media on February 1, "Namaskaar. we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude."

Kapil is currently on a paternity break from his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. They also have a one-year-old daughter, Anayra.

Also read: I want people to know me beyond ‘Fashion’: Mugdha Godse

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12 in twin wedding ceremonies: a Hindu one and an Anand Karaj ceremony. This was followed by multiple lavish receptions in Delhi, Mumbai and Amritsar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the kapil sharma show family time with kapil sharma ginni chaitarth

Related Stories

bollywood

I want people to know me beyond ‘Fashion’: Mugdha Godse

UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 07:07 PM IST
bollywood

Varun Dhawan channels Main Tera Hero attitude to vent against Covid-19, Ekta Kapoor reacts

PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 06:45 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP