Kapil Sharma says SonyTV sent him an email, asked him to flirt with actresses on The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma appeared as the guest on Shehnaaz Gill's Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill in the latest episode of the celebrity chat show. During the interaction, Kapil told Shehnaaz that after he married Ginni Chatrath, and they had two children, he felt 'shy when a heroine would come' on The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian-actor, who will soon be seen in Zwigato, said the channel even had to write him an email asking him to flirt with celebrity guests. Kapil recalled asking the channel to send a copy of the email to his wife 'so she doesn’t get offended' when he flirts on the comedy show. Also read: Kapil Sharma shows off his luxurious life in birthday post for wife Ginni Chatrath

Kapil and Ginni Chatrath married in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018. They became parents to daughter Anayra Sharma in December 2019. The couple welcomed son Trishaan in 2021. On Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, Shehnaaz told Kapil Sharma that he always 'flirts with heroines' appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show. She told him she was upset that he did not react to her comment on one of his social media posts. “I have your number, I can call you too… but I don’t like calling you, maybe you’re with your girlfriend or your wife," Shehnaaz joked. Responding to which, Kapil said, “Jab wife ho jati hai phir koi girlfriend nahi hoti (when you have a wife, you don’t have girlfriends).”

The host then told Kapil in Hindi, “You flirt on your show all the time. Someone comes and you just go on and on flirting with that person.” Reacting to which, Kapil said all that flirting is scripted. “It’s not like that, it is in the script. It’s not like I do mazaak with anyone and everyone.” When Shehnaaz looked surprised, Kapil said, “You won’t believe it, but the channel has asked me to (do so)… After I got married I used to feel shy, when a heroine would come (on the show). I would wonder what I’ll talk to them about. And then when I had kids I became even more serious, so I wouldn’t touch that angle and talk about their film. So they (the channel) wrote me an email that I’m missing this aspect and quoted a survey. So I told them to send a copy of that email to my wife also, so that she doesn’t get offended (when I flirt). I’m a romantic bird of India, like how the peacock is the national bird of India."

Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on September 10, 2022 on Sony TV. The show features Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others alongside host Kapil. Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, and many other celebs have appeared on the latest season of the comedy show.

Kapil Sharma's film Zwigato co-starring Shahana Goswami will be released on March 17. The Nandita Das directorial is about a man, who loses his job during the Covid-19 pandemic, and starts working as a food delivery partner. To support the family's income, his homemaker wife, too, begins to explore different work opportunities. The film had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).