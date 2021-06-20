Kapil Sharma shares first pic of son Trishaan and daughter Anayra 'together for the first time' on Father's Day

Kapil Sharma celebrated Father's Day by sharing a picture of his children, daughter Anayra and son Trishaan, 'together for the first time'. The comedian and television host shared the picture on Instagram and Twitter.

In the picture, Kapil Sharma sat with Anayra and Trishaan in his lap, with a bouquet of flowers and a yellow cake placed in front of them. The trio appeared to be wearing matching T-shirts.

While sharing the picture on Twitter, he wrote, "Happy Father’s Day #FathersDay #gratitude." Whereas, on Instagram, Kapil captioned the picture in Hindi: "Anayra and Trishaan together for the first time on public demand."

Fans thanked Kapil for sharing the picture and showered the family with love. "Thank you so much sir for sharing this picture Happy father's day God bless you and both the babies," a fan said on Twitter. "Omggg finally a pic with Anayara, you and Trishaan Soo cuteee.. God bless ur beautiful lil family..much lovee Kaps," another fan tweeted. "OH MY GOD what lovely babies! Mera dil chura liya inhone," a fan commented on his post on Instagram. "They both are looking alike," a fourth noted.

Kapil had revealed the name of his son on his birthday. In April, Neeti Mohan had tweeted, “Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji. Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do." Kapil responded, "Thank you Neeti. Hope ur taking well care of urself. We named him trishaan.”

Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed Trishaan on February 1. Announcing the baby's birth, Kapil took to Twitter and wrote, "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude." Kapil has been on a paternity break for a few months now. Recently, comedian Bharti Singh had announced that The Kapil Sharma Sho is returning. She shared pictures with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda to tease their return.