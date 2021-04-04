IND USA
Kapil Sharma reveals the name of his son
tv

Kapil Sharma reveals the name of his son after Neeti Simoes asks him

  • After Neeti Simoes asks him while wishing him on his birthday, Kapil Sharma finally revealed the name of his new born son.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 08:12 PM IST

TV star Kapil Sharma has finally revealed the name of his son. He was responding to close friend and co-star Neeti Simoes on Twitter when he revealed the family has named the newborn, Trishaan.

Neeti had asked him about the child's name while wishing him on his birthday, April 2, "Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji. Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do (Now reveal the name of you son)."

Kapil tweeted in reply, "Thank you neeti hope ur taking well care of urself we named him trishaan."

Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy in February. Announcing the birth of his son, Kapil had written on social media on February 1, "Namaskaar. we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude."

Kapil is currently on a paternity break from his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. They also have a one-year-old daughter, Anayra.

Also read: I want people to know me beyond ‘Fashion’: Mugdha Godse

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12 in twin wedding ceremonies: a Hindu one and an Anand Karaj ceremony. This was followed by multiple lavish receptions in Delhi, Mumbai and Amritsar.

