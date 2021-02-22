Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kapil Sharma snaps at paparazzi as they rush to photograph him on wheelchair, they object to him swearing at them. Watch
tv

Kapil Sharma snaps at paparazzi as they rush to photograph him on wheelchair, they object to him swearing at them. Watch

Kapil Sharma angrily lashed out at the paparazzi for hounding him as he exited the airport on a wheelchair. They objected to him swearing at them.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Kapil Sharma snapped at the swarming paparazzi.(Varinder Chawla)

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma lost his cool as the paparazzi hounded him at the airport. He could be seen in a wheelchair, as the photographers rushed to get good shots of him. He angrily snapped at them and accused them of misbehaving.

“Oye, hato peeche saare tumlog (Move out of the way),” Kapil said, adding, “Tumlog badtameeziyaan karte ho (You misbehave).”

In a video doing the rounds online, a man from Kapil’s team is seen speaking to the paparazzi, urging them to delete the video. One photographer could be heard saying in Hindi, “He called us idiots, we will not delete it."

Watch: Kapil Sharma loses his temper, asks paparazzi to not click photos

Earlier this month, Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy. He shared the happy news on Twitter and wrote, “Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude.”

Also read: Abhinav Shukla welcomes Rubina Dilaik home with romantic surprise after her Bigg Boss 14 win, see her response

Kapil and Ginni have not yet revealed the name of their son or shared any pictures of him. The couple also has a one-year-old daughter named Anayra.

Last month, Kapil confirmed that The Kapil Sharma Show is going off the air because he wants to be there for Ginni and the kids. His co-star, Bharti Singh, urged him to take paternity leave.

Congratulating Kapil and Ginni, Bharti had written in an Instagram post, “its boy yay!!!!!!!!!!!! 1st Feb will always be a special date for me. My Lil bundle of joy, junior Kapil, you have brought in so much happiness to me... I can’t even express in words. Mera bhai ki family Aaj complete ho gayi... @kapilsharma bhai Abhi aapko parental leave Leni chahiye and spend tones of your time with your angels... god bless you Lil one; can’t wait to hold you in my arms! @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kapil sharma

Related Stories

tv

Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra copies comedian, Sumona Chakravarti calls her ‘Cuteness ki dukaan’

PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:51 PM IST
tv

Bharti Singh says Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath’s son will grow up to be a ‘flirt like his father’

PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:38 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP