Kapil Sharma takes a dig at his own film: 'Still searching for anyone who watched Firangi'

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma recently took a dig at his own film Firangi and labelled it not "acchi (good)" while talking to Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, on his popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. Bellamkonda, along with Bhagyashree and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen on the show this weekend. They will promote their recent film Chatrapathi which marks Bellamkonda's Bollywood debut. (Also read: Kapil Sharma's daughter makes ramp debut, Bharti Singh's son also spotted)

Kapil Sharma on a poster of Firangi.

In a promo shared on Sony TV's Twitter page, Kapil asked Bellamkonda about his favourite Hindi movies, and the Telugu star named popular Aamir Khan films such as Dil Chahta Hai and Rang De Basanti. Kapil then asked him, “Sab achi achi dekhte hain, Firangi nahi dekhi aapne? Main toh uss aadmi ko dhund raha hun jisne dekhi hai Firangi. (You only watch good films. Have you not watched Firangi? I am still searching for the person who has actually seen the film).”

The promo opened with Krushna Abhishek entering the stage and cracking jokes such as, "Are you from MP? I , too, am from MP." He was dressed as a Sheikh from the Middle-East. When questioned how could he belong to MP (Madhya Pradesh), Krushna responded with, "MP - Mummy Pappa." Krushna also said, "We love south India. Even when we eat biryani, medu vada pops out."

After his film debut Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon, Kapil Sharma's Firangi came out in 2017 and was widely panned by critics. Nonetheless, most of them appreciated Kapil's act in the film that was directed by Rajiv Dhingra. The film also featured Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill. It was set in the pre-Independence era of the 1920s.

Ahead of the film's release, Kapil took a short break from his popular show The Kapil Sharma Show. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he had then said that he needed to take care of his health and manage the tight schedule as his film's release came closer. Kapil added that he was thankful to the channel for facilitating the much-needed break for him.

Most recently, Kapil featured in Nandita Das' directorial, Zwigato. It came out earlier this year and was widely appreciated by critics. A limited release also did not allow the film to earn much at the box office. The film told the story of a delivery boy, and starred Shahana Goswami, Gul Panag, Sayani Gupta and Swanand Kirkire in important roles.

