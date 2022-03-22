Kapil Sharma visits Konark Sun Temple, gets mobbed at Jagannatha Temple in Odisha. See here

Kapil Sharma is currently in Odisha where he is making most of his free time visiting all the popular hotspots in and around Bhubaneswar. He recently visited the Jagannatha Temple in Puri and the Konark Sun Temple, which is 35 kilometres from Puri. The actor-comedian is in Odisha for the shoot of a Nandita Das directorial. Also read: On The Kapil Sharma Show, Sudesh Bhosale jokes about Amitabh Bachchan's Jumma Chumma song: ‘Gaya maine, liye unhone'

Kapil visited the Konark Sun Temple and shared a picture from his visit on Twitter. He captioned a picture, “It was a wonder experience visiting #Konark #suntemple beautiful #odisha.”

Kapil also reacted to a video which shows him being crowded by fans at Sri Jagannatha Temple in Puri. The comedian visited the temple on Monday and was surrouned by several fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of him or take a selfie with him. Reacteing to one such video, Kapil wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for the love.”

Last week, Kapil had shared a video from his bike ride around Bhubaneswar. He rode a bike around the city and shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "Enjoying the early morning ride on my favourite bike #bullet #bulletlovers #beautiful #bhubaneswar #odisha."

Kapil and Nandita also met Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Sharing pictures from their meeting, Kapil wrote on Instagram, “It was a pleasure meeting the honorable CM of Odisha Shri @Naveen_Odisha ji thank you for the wonderful hospitality and making us feel at home, your heart is as beautiful like your state. #Odisha will stay in my heart forever #Gratiude special thanks to @nanditadasofficial for introducing me to the beautiful culture and traditions of Odisha in detail just like you do in your movies #beautiful #bhubaneswar #thecityoftemples.”

Being directed by actor-filmmaker Nandita Das, the film will have Kapil in the role of a food delivery guy and Shahana Goswami in the role of his wife. Talking about the film, he had said, "I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das' film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me. Her work is very different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me."

