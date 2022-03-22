On The Kapil Sharma Show, Sudesh Bhosale jokes about Amitabh Bachchan's Jumma Chumma song: ‘Gaya maine, liye unhone'

Singer Sudesh Bhosale, who lent his voice for Amitabh Bachchan's song Jumma Chumma De De, has made a comment about the veteran actor. The song, from the film Hum (1990), was sung by Sudesh and Kavita Krishnamurthy. It was picturised on Amitabh and Kimi Katkar. In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sudesh along with singers Anup Jalota and Shailendra Singh, will appear in the show. (Also Read | Ajay Devgn reveals why he wouldn't have made Runway 34 if Amitabh Bachchan didn't say yes to the film)

In a promo shared by Sony TV on Twitter, host Kapil Sharma said, "Amitabh Bachchan became punctual because of Sudesh ji. He started coming early otherwise Sudesh ji would have left after dubbing in his voice.”

Speaking about Jumma Chumma, Kapil told Sudesh, "Itna bada hit hogaya. Phir yeh chumme ka distribution camp, I mean, live shows kaha kaha kiya aapne (The song became a huge hit. After that where did you set up the distribution camp for kisses, I mean, live shows)?"

. @anupjalota , #SudeshBhosale aur #ShailendraSingh ji ke gaane, mehfil ko banayenge rangeen, aur chatpate kisson se aapka weekend hoga haseen! ♥️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/LF9M1V4ZYb — sonytv (@SonyTV) March 21, 2022

Sudesh replied, "Sir, main mere har live show me bolta hun. Gaya maine, liye unhone (I say this in all my live shows. I've sung but he has taken it)," hinting at Amitabh. Sudesh seemingly meant that though he is the voice behind the song, it was Amitabh who received all the kisses. All the guests and permanent judge Archana Puran Singh burst out laughing at Sudesh's remark.

Apart from Amitabh and Kimi, the film featured Rajinikanth, Govinda, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, and Kader Khan. Hum was directed by Mukul S Anand.

In Kapil's show, the host also pulled Shailendra's leg as he joked that the singer looks like a banker. Shailendra replied, “I am that bank, which has no money.”

Recalling an incident from one of his shows, Anup said, "Archana was sitting in the front row with a child on her lap. The baby was crying continuously. So I said, 'Archana please make his baby stop crying'. She said, 'The baby is also saying the same thing'." The clip ended with all the singers and Kapil singing Chalte Chalte Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna. The song is from the film Chalte Chalte (1976) and was sung by Kishore Kumar.

