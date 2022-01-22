Karan Johar video calls his kids Yash and Roohi from Hunarbaaz set, Parineeti Chopra says ‘I love you 1,021’. Watch

Karan Johar, who is currently seen as a judge on the talent reality show Hunarbaaz, took a few minutes off during one of the shoots to perform daddy duties. In a promo shared by Colors, he could be seen video calling his twins, Yash and Roohi, and telling them, “Hi, baby, I just called to say good night.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parineeti Chopra, who is judging Hunarbaaz alongside Karan, sent her love to the kids. “I love you 1,021,” she said.

Later, Karan recorded one of the performances - of two people dancing in teddy bear costumes - on his phone for Yash and Roohi. “Bohot excited ho jayenge yeh dekh kar. Aisa lag raha hai hum kisi Disneyland mein aaye hai aur yeh live performance chal raha hai (My children will be very excited to see this. It feels like we are in Disneyland and are watching a live performance),” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mithun Chakraborty is also on the judges’ panel of Hunarbaaz. The show will feature people from across the country, including flautists, magicians, acrobats, rappers and more, displaying their talents.

Talking about being a part of Hunarbaaz, Karan said in a statement, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of a show that celebrates people’s talent and brings it to the forefront for the entire country to take notice of it. Being a part of ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ is an honour and a great responsibility for me to judge and support aspiring talents coming from all over the country. I am all set and pumped to give India its first Hunarbaaz and can’t wait to have Mithun da and Parineeti by my side!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see: Parineeti Chopra, Bharti Singh cry as Hunarbaaz contestant’s son won’t talk to him, Mithun Chakraborty recalls insults

Hunarbaaz will premiere this Saturday on Colors. The live audience of the show will have the power to be the ‘super judge’. While the judges’ score will hold 30% weightage, 70% is in the hands of the audience. To qualify, each contestant will need to secure a combined score of 80%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON