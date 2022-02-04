Karan Kundrra meets Bigg Boss 15 buddy Umar Riaz with ‘pappiyan aur jhappiyan’, fans say ‘most awaited reunion’. Watch

Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz's friendship on Bigg Boss 15, won many hearts. On Thursday, the two friends met outside Umar's house, following which Karan posted a video of their meeting on his Instagram Stories. It was later posted by a paparazzo's accounts.

Karan, who was driving a car while filming the video, can be heard saying, “Ladke, kaisa hai tu (How are you friend)?” Umar can be seen gushing and saying, “Are bhai.” Karan then hugs Umar and says, "Kaisa hai tu (How are you)?" Umar says, "Mein theek hun tu suna (I am good, how are you doing?" Karan then jokes, "Patla ho gaya hai tu, tere uper mein kahan se karun bal ka prayog (You have become so thin, now how can I show you my physical prowess to you)?"

Karan then pans the camera towards himself and tell their fans, "So guys, hum yahan bal ka prayog karne ke liye ikatthe ho gaye hain finally, ab mein isko jhappiyan paunga aur pappiyan karunga isliye (So guys, we have now reunited for showing off some physical prowess among us, now I will hug him and kiss him) I would like to take your leave and I should talk to you guys soon."

One fan commented on the video saying, “This is the most awaited reunion.” Another one said, “Just love them.” While one wrote, “Jab Karan met Umar.” One comment reads, “Best buddies."

In another video shared by Karan on his Instagram Stories, he can be seen having a fun conversation with Umar. The duo talks about the time when Umar gave a haircut to Karan inside the Bigg Boss house. Karan can be heard saying, “Aaj mere baal kat jayenge, kyunki meine mana kar diya tha jab humare staff aaye they, meine kaha nahi mere baal toh ek he bande achha kaat sakta hai (Today I am going to get a haircut, I didn't let my staff cut my hair, I told them that there is just one guy who can give me a good haircut).”

Read More: Karan Kundrra reveals Tejasswi Prakash landed up at his house at 5.30 am after her Bigg Boss 15 win: 'It was cute'

Karan was the second runner up of Bigg Boss 15 and his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash won the show. Umar was eliminated from the show last month, after he got into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal, during a task.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON