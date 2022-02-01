Karan Kundrra reveals Tejasswi Prakash landed up at his house at 5.30 am after her Bigg Boss 15 win: 'It was cute'

After her win at Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash was seen celebrating with boyfriend Karan Kundrra in pictures posted by Karan on social media. In a recent interaction, Karan revealed that Tejasswi actually landed up at his house straight from Bigg Boss sets at 5.30 in the morning.

Karan and Tejasswi met on Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love. They both were finalists and while Tejasswi won the grand prize, Karan had turned out to be the second runner-up.

Speaking to The Times of India, Karan revealed Tejasswi turned up at his house instead of celebrating her win with her family. "Tejasswi didn't have my address or phone number, but as soon as she came out of the house, instead of enjoying her win at home with family, she asked the production people to drop her at my house. Main so gaya tha (I had slept off), she landed at my house at 5.30 in the morning. It was cute," he said.

While Karan did celebrate Tejasswi's win, he hinted at being disappointed for not winning. His cryptic tweet, where he said he 'lost faith in a lot of things', added fuel to fire, leading to several of his fans blaming Tejasswi for his loss. Karan rubbished such allegations, saying his relationship did not negatively affect him or his game in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

“I lived the Bigg Boss journey the way I wanted to. If I fell in love, why would it be Tejasswi's fault? Why are people blaming her for this? She made me stronger, gave me the strength to survive till the end in that madhouse. If she wasn't there, main give up kar ke nikal gaya hota (I would have given up and left)," he said. The Bigg Boss 15 finale was held over the weekend.

