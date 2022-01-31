Karan Kundrra's father on actor's wedding plans with Tejasswi Prakash: 'Will get them married soon'

Tejasswi Prakash won the latest season of Bigg Boss on Sunday. The actor beat Pratik Sehajpal to win the popular reality show on Sunday night. Her boyfriend and fellow actor Karan Kundrra was the second runner-up and the two even celebrated her win together.

Karan and Tejasswi met in the Bigg Boss house and fell in love. Their pairing has been appreciated by fans, who have dubbed them TejRan. In the recent episodes of Bigg Boss, both Karan and Tejasswi's families gave the relationship their seal of approval.

Now, Karan's father SP Kundra has got the fans . Speaking to reporters outside the Bigg Boss house on Sunday night, he said they were planning to get Karan and Tejasswi married soon.

In videos posted to social media and YouTube, Karan's father is seen sitting in a car with his wife with the media asking him questions. When asked about Karan and Tejasswi's relationship, he gives a thumbs up to the camera. When a reporter further asks about wedding plans, he replies, "Agar ho gaya toh jaldi se kar dena hai (If all goes well, we will get them married at the soonest)."

Two weeks ago, during the show, when contestants spoke to their families via video call, Karan had introduced Tejasswi to his parents. Karan's father had then responded saying, "She is in the heart of the family now." This was met by loud cheers from Karan and the other contestants.

The following week, even Tejasswi's parents approved of their relationship after host Salman Khan called them and made Karan speak to them. Karan tried his hand at some Marathi he learnt. When Salman asked Tejasswi's parents, "Toh sab theek hai, rishta pakka samjhe ki nahi (Is it a nod to their relationship)?" Tejasswi's mother responded, "Haan haan (Yes yes)."

After Tejasswi's win, Karan told the paparazzi gathered outside the studio that he was happy for her and added with a wink, “Trophy ghar hi aayi hai (The trophy has come home only).” However, he also shared a cryptic note on Twitter about losing, saying "he has lost his faith in a lot of things".

