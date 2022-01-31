Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karan Kundrra’s sister lashes out at channel after he was voted out from Bigg Boss 15: 'You humiliated the best man'

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's sister Meenu Kundra slammed ColorsTV after her brother was voted out of the show. Here's what she has said.
Karan Kundrra on Bigg Boss 15.
Published on Jan 31, 2022 06:49 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Meenu Kundra, sister of Bigg Boss 15 contestant-actor Karan Kundrra, has lashed out at ColorsTV after he co. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "You humiliated the best man you got this season! Now it’s your time to get humiliated! Tatti channel ColorsTV. Bigg Boss nalla show."

Reacting to her post, several Twitter users, as well as fans of Karan Kundrra, commented. A person wrote, "We are in it too di.. shame on the channel. The little TRP they got was by TejRan only and only TejRan are the real title holder of top 2. Karan has shown his individuality and supporting others too. He doesn't deserve this. Tatti channel ColorsTV. Bigg Boss nalla show."

A Twitter user wrote, "How's he doing? Hope he is okay. He deserves much more success than winning this petty show. He is made for greater things. This season sucks and they are proving time n again. We were hoping them to be fair at the end at least but they made it obvious from the journey video."

"Bang on dear. Finally, a sister spoke caring dam about any superstar or channel. Should actually file a case on mentally torturing him on Weekend Ka Vaar. Degrading, defaming the most humble gentleman on national TV. lad he is out of all negativity," a fan commented.

Another fan tweeted, "They wanted to bring him down. But instead, they brought hell to themselves. @ColorsTV you have invited hell to your doorsteps. Your downfall has just begun colours tv .. #KaranKundrra my love you are the winner."

"Sad that @kkundrra is evicted but your negative tweets outside didn't help much. Also, just because he didn't win u are against @ColorsTV, why not before? Also, with due respect, Karan actually never took a stand for anyone, which is not his niceness, it's over diplomacy! It backfired!" said another Twitter user.

Also Read | Karan Kundrra celebrates Tejasswi Prakash’s Bigg Boss 15 win but also shares cryptic note: ‘Lost faith in lot of things’

Karan was one of the top three contestants on Bigg Boss 15 along with Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal. The show was won by Tejasswi who lifted the winner's trophy and took home the cash prize of 40 lakhs. Pratik became the runner-up in the race to win. The show had a star-studded two-part finale, the first part aired on Saturday and the second aired on Sunday from 8 pm onwards.

bigg boss 15 bigg boss karan kundrra tejasswi prakash pratik sehajpal
