Karan Kundrra surprised after Sonu Sood praises him, calls it 'fan moment': 'Didn’t even know he knew who I was'

Actor Karan Kundrra has reacted after actor Sonu Sood praised him calling him 'a tough guy'. In a new interview, Sonu Sood was asked to choose who was 'more bad***' between Neha Dhupia and Karan and he picked the latter. Sonu, who is currently hosting the new season of MTV Roadies, also revealed that earlier too he had received an offer to host the show. (Also Read | Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Sana Khan, Shehnaaz Gill attend Baba Siddique's Iftaar bash)

Karan is currently seen as a jailor in the reality show Lock Upp. The show is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Lock Upp is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, replying to a question on Neha and Karan, Sonu said, "Maybe Karan Kundrra is more bad***, I have seen a few episodes, and I would say he's a tough guy." Seemingly he was talking about Karan's show Lock Upp.

Replying to a tweet, Karan wrote, “I didn’t even know @SonuSood paaji (brother) knew who I was lol this is like a fan moment for me..”

Karan Kundrra was left surprised.

Speaking about being offered to host Roadies earlier, Sonu said, "Three years ago yes I got a call for that. But I don't know how they wanted me to do it. But I got once." When asked if he would want to host a season of Bigg Boss, Sonu said he "would love to".

Meanwhile, Karan was last seen in Bigg Boss 15. On the show, he fell in love with Tejasswi Prakash, who became the winner. They later featured together for their first romantic music video Rula Deti Hai.

The new season of the stunt-reality series Roadies marks Sonu's television debut. Sonu will soon be seen with Akshay Kumar in the historical action drama film Prithviraj, which is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

