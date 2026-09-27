Karan Wahi shuts down Bigg Boss 20 wildcard rumours, explains viral UNO ‘Wild Card’ post. Watch.

Television actor Karan Wahi has finally addressed the Bigg Boss 20 wildcard rumours that have been doing the rounds for the past few weeks. The actor found himself at the centre of speculation after sharing an Instagram story about his favourite UNO card, while his former girlfriend Uditi Singh was inside the Bigg Boss house. Now, Karan has made it clear that he is not joining the current season.

Karan Wahi gives a clear answer

Karan Wahi finally reveals truth behind Bigg Boss 20 wildcard rumours and that viral UNO post.

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Karan Wahi finally responded during an “Ask Me A Question” session on Instagram. One fan directly told him, “You’re going to Bigg Boss as wildcard entry.” He clarified that his UNO story was not a Bigg Boss hint at all. “I was talking about UNO and my favourite card in UNO,” he said.

He also reacted to the way fans had interpreted the post. “Ek toh tum logon ko bhi chill nahi hai na. Har cheez ka tumko matlab kuch aur banana hota hai (You guys just can't chill, can you? You always have to twist the meaning of everything),” he remarked.

He then explicitly denied joining Bigg Boss 20. He said, “I am not coming in Bigg Boss. I am done. Let’s just break this thought. Not coming in Bigg Boss, at least not this year”.

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How the rumours started

{{^usCountry}} The speculation picked up in mid-September after Karan shared an Instagram story featuring UNO cards. The card closest to his face had the caption, “UNO mein mera fav card — Wild Card”. While he was simply talking about the game, fans immediately linked the post to Bigg Boss 20, which was already airing at the time. The timing also raised eyebrows because Uditi Singh, his former girlfriend, was one of the show's contestants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The speculation picked up in mid-September after Karan shared an Instagram story featuring UNO cards. The card closest to his face had the caption, “UNO mein mera fav card — Wild Card”. While he was simply talking about the game, fans immediately linked the post to Bigg Boss 20, which was already airing at the time. The timing also raised eyebrows because Uditi Singh, his former girlfriend, was one of the show's contestants. {{/usCountry}}

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Karan and Uditi were reportedly together for around two and a half years before their relationship ended in 2022. Uditi had also spoken about their relationship inside the Bigg Boss house

There was already some speculation around Karan before the UNO post. Earlier in September, he appeared in a vlog with his Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 co-contestant Avinash Mishra and spoke about the possibility of joining Bigg Boss. He had said, “It is possible that after this, you might see me in the Bigg Boss house”.

He added, “I want to be in the spotlight; actually, I’m thinking that if I make it to the Khatron finale, I’ll decide then whether or not I want to go to Bigg Boss”.

Uditi Singh says she has moved on

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Uditi also addressed the possibility of Karan entering the show during a conversation with Mahhi Vij, Qazi Touqeer and Aman Gandhi inside the Bigg Boss house. She said that even if he did enter, she would not see his presence as anything particularly significant.

“Woh saath bhi aa jata to mere liye any other contestant type hi hota (Even if he had come along, he would have been just another contestant to me),” she said. “There are so many people here jinse mai baat nahi karti”.

Uditi also questioned why Karan would enter as a wildcard rather than be part of the show from the beginning if he really wanted to participate. She also spoke about their breakup, admitting it had been difficult for her at first. She described that period as “very emotional”, but said that she had since moved on.

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Who is Karan Wahi?

Karan Wahi is an actor, television host and former model who has been a familiar face on Indian television for over two decades. He made his acting debut with the teen drama Remix, where he played Ranveer Sisodia. He went on to gain wider recognition as Dr Siddhant “Sid” Modi in Dill Mill Gayye. Over the years, he has also appeared in shows including Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari.

He has also had a long association with reality television. He participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, while also taking on hosting duties for shows such as Nach Baliye, Dance India Dance Super Moms and Indian Idol. He has also appeared on Comedy Nights Bachao. He is currently participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, marking his third stint on the stunt-based reality show.