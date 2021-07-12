Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karanvir Bohra returns to India with family says it is ‘all so new’ for his youngest daughter Gia

Actor Karanvir Bohra talks about coming back to India after three months along with his wife and three daughters, and restarting work.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Actor Karanvir Bohra.

Actor Karanvir Bohra is finally back in Mumbai with his wife, Teejay Sidhu, and three daughters, after waiting patiently for months in Canada.

“I’m so happy to be back here. I love the monsoons. Those are my favourite time to be here in Mumbai,” he tells us, recalling how the pandemic played a spoilsport each time they planned to return.

“We have been wanting to come back for the past three months, but because of the pandemic, tickets would get postponed, flights would get cancelled,” rues the 38-year-old.

In fact, Bohra had to shoot for an upcoming TV show but because of all the change in travel plans, even that had to postponed.

Bohra and Sidhu welcomed their third duaghter, Fia Vanessa Snow, in Canada. Asked how his eight-month old is adapting to the new surroundings and he says, “She’s so excited to see this whole place, which is very new to her. She adapted really well, it’s a good thing. We’re not going out and meeting anybody. Friends and family want to meet us and pick up the children, but we’ve told them to wait for another seven to ten days.”

The actor and his entire family are currently under quarantine, but the first thing he did upon reaching his home was doing up his children’s bedroom.

“There was a bunk bed, they were so excited, and I was more excited to see their reaction, standing in the room showing them,” laughs the doting dad, who is now apprehensive about restarting work and eventually venturing out.

“I’m very scared, but then I have no other choice. Kaam toh karna hi padhega, I have three daughters to feed,” he quips.

However, he won’t do it without ample precautions. Bohra says, “I’ll take my entire family with me into the show’s bio bubble. So, I’ll be travelling with them.”

