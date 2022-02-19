Kareena Kapoor shoots promo for TV show Spy Bahu with a disclaimer: 'She is not an actor in the show'

Kareena Kapoor is making her TV debut but she isn't acting in it. There is even a disclaimer from the channel in case the audience gets confused. As per reports, the actor will be the narrator of an upcoming TV show titled Spy Bahu.

A recent promo for the show, released by Colors TV on Instagram, gives the viewers glimpses at the show's plot but also sees Kareena introducing the characters. The promo opens with Kareena and she narrates in Hindi, "Every love story in the world begins the same way. The boy and the girl meet, just like Sejal and Yohan." In the background, we get to see the two characters meet in a hilly sno town and fall in love.

Kareena then adds, "But every love story has some secrets." The promo then shows Sejal is planting snooping equipment on Yohan even as she tells him she loves him. According to the show's synopsis, Spy Bahu is a love story between a young spy named Sejal and a suspected terrorist, Yohan.

Earlier, some reports had claimed that Kareena may act in the show. To quell all rumours and avoid confusion, the channel added a disclaimer to the promo which read, "Kareena Kapoor is not an actor in the show".

The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and will soon air on Colors TV and subsequently stream on Voot.

Kareena is currently awaiting the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan. The film, which is the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, has been delayed multiple times. On Thursday, the producers of the film announced that it will now release on August 11 instead of April 14.

