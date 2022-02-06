Karishma Tanna dances to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava at her reception in Mumbai. Watch

Actor Karishma Tanna, who recently tied the knot with her fiance-businessman Varun Bangera, was seen dancing to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise. Taking to her Instagram Stories, actor Harleen Sethi shared video clips of Karishma grooving to the track with her friend at her reception in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

In the clips, Karishma Tanna wore a shimmery golden outfit as she kept her hair loose. As someone called her name, Karishma was seen blowing a kiss. She then pulled her friend towards her and they danced to the track. Though Harleen didn't caption the clips, she tagged Karishma.

Karishma and Varun Bangera got married on Saturday in Mumbai. Their intimate wedding was set against the backdrop of the sea and sunset. Several of their friends including Terence Lewis, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, and Ridhima Pandit attended the festivities.

For the occasion, Karishma wore a pink lehenga along with matching jewellery. Her husband Varun opted for a white sherwani. Several pictures and videos from their wedding surfaced online. In one of the clips, Varun applied sindoor on Karishma's forehead. The bride was also seen going on her knees and giving Varun a flower.

On Instagram, Karishma has been sharing videos and pictures from her ceremonies. Sharing a video of her wedding celebrations, she captioned it, "Only gratitude @varun_bangera." In her first post after their wedding, Karishma shared a few pictures with Varun and wrote, "Just Married @varun_bangera."

For her mehendi ceremony, Karishma was dressed in a yellow lehenga as she paired her outfit with matching jewellery and flowers in her hair. Varun opted for a marron coloured outfit. Karishma had also shared a series of pictures from the pre-wedding festivity. "Mehendi Hai," Karishma had captioned the post. Karishma and Varun got engaged last year in November.

