Karishma Tanna in shock, says 'wait' as fiance Varun Bangera walks away from her during mehendi ceremony. Watch

Actor Karishma Tanna, who is set to tie the knot with her businessman fiance Varun Bangera, was left in shock as he walked away from her during their mehendi ceremony. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Karishma shared a video, as the duo was seen sharing a romantic moment after which Varun turned and left her.

Karishma Tanna, in the video, was seen dancing and enjoying her time with Varun as well as her friends during the ceremony. In the video, the couple was also seen blowing kisses and cheering for each other. They also hugged each other during the ceremony.

Towards the end of the video, Varun was seen leaving a shocked Karishma behind as someone called 'Varun yaar (dude)'. The bride-to-be looked at the camera with a confused expression and then at Varun. She pointed her hand at him and then shouted, "Wait." She then ran towards Varun.

For the occasion, Karishma wore a yellow coloured lehenga, accessorised with jewellery and flowers in her hair. Varun opted for maroon ethnic wear. They both sported dark glasses. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Vibing with @varun_bangera #mehendi.”

Earlier, sharing pictures with Varun on Instagram from the ceremony, Karishma had written, "Mehendi Hai (It's mehendi) @varun_bangera." She also shared several pictures of herself as she gave different poses for the lens. The actor had captioned the post, "Mehendi vibes." Karishma also posted several photos with her pet and wrote, "Not without my forever love, my son, my life. #mehendi #love @koko_tanna."

The actor had also shared several posts on Instagram from her haldi ceremony. Giving a glimpse of herself and Varun together in one of the posts, she had written, "Beginning of my forever." Sharing a clip, Karishma had captioned it, "Haldi hai (It's haldi) @varun_bangera." Karishma shared the first post from her pre-wedding festivities on Instagram and wrote, "Happiness galore, the smile says it all."

Karishma and Varun got engaged in November last year. As per news agency ANI, the couple will tie the knot on Saturday.

