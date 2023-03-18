Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani, Sunayana Fozdar dance with Dalljiet Kaur at her sangeet. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 18, 2023 01:14 PM IST

Actors Sunayana Fozdar, Sanaya Irani and Karishma Tanna performed at Dalljiet Kaur's sangeet on Thursday. Dalljiet is set to marry fiancé Nikhil Patel.

Dalljiet Kaur is all set to tie the knot with fiancé Nikhil Patel and kickstarted the wedding celebrations with haldi, mehendi and sangeet. After intimate pictures from her mehendi ceremony, she has now shared several pictures from her sangeet which had several of her industry friends in attendance. Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani of Miley Jab Hum Tum fame and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sunayana Fozdar were among those who attended and even performed at the sangeet. Also read: Dalljiet Kaur makes fiance's daughters part of her mehendi, shares pics from pre-wedding ceremony

Sharing pictures with her girl gang from the sangeet on Instagram, Dalljiet wrote, “My heart is full today. With so much love and happiness. Sangeet and mehendi done right! @niknpatel I love you!” The pictures show Dalljiet in a mint green outfit, posing with her friends at the sangeet. Karishma is seen in a green kurta-sharara, Sanaya is seen in a peach and pink outfit while Sunayana is in a peach and blue lehenga. One of the pictures also shows them performing with Dalljiet. The last picture shows Dalljiet sharing a kiss with Nikhil Patel, who was twinning with her in a matching pastel green kurta pyjama.

Actor Pavitra Punia commented on her post, “Sending love love and so much love from Dubai.” Sunayana called the pictures “Gorgeous” in the comments section. A fan wrote for Dalljiet, “Personally I don't know you… but I m really happy for you @kaurdalljiet.”

Karisma also shared a few glimpses from the Sangeet on her Instagram Stories. Sunayana Fozdar shared a video with other guests dancing one by one while standing in a line and captioned it, “The Bride’s Enthu Friends at Every wedding!!! #weddingreels #bridesfriends #shaadikireel #dalniktake2.”

Earlier, Dalljiet had shared pictures from her haldi ceremony for which she had worn a saree and Nikhil was in a yellow kurta. She also showed her mehendi in other pictures and how Nikhil's two daughters from his previous marriage also were a part of the design, along with her son Jaydon from her earlier marriage to actor Shalin Bhanot.

