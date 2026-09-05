Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera announce Sanskrit name for son; reveal its meaning, relevance in Hindu scripture

TV actor Karishma Tanna and her businessman husband Varun Bangera recently welcomed their first child in July. In September, the couple announced their son's name and revealed its meaning. Introducing their child as Ved Tanna Bangera, which combines both their surnames, the new parents wrote about its significance in Hindu scriptures.

Karishma Tanna’s son named Ved

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got married in 2022. They had their first child in 2026.

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In a joint post on Instagram, Karishma and Varun announced their son’s name as Ved Tanna Bangera. Their post’s caption read: “On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, with Kanha’s blessings, we lovingly introduce our little miracle… VED TANNA BANGERA. A name that means sacred knowledge, wisdom and light. With all our love, Karishma & Varun.”

The picture they posted shows the baby’s name and a drawing of the parents’ hands protecting a little fist. On it, the text written in Hindi translates to: “The name "Ved" means sacred knowledge, wisdom, or the light of the Vedas. It is a Sanskrit name derived from the word "Ved," which refers to the ancient sacred scriptures of Hinduism.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ved was born on Guru Purnima, on July 29 this year. Making the announcement that they’ve been blessed with a boy, the couple had written in a joint post, “Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026. Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun.” About Karisma Tanna-Varun Bangera {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ved was born on Guru Purnima, on July 29 this year. Making the announcement that they’ve been blessed with a boy, the couple had written in a joint post, “Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026. Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun.” About Karisma Tanna-Varun Bangera {{/usCountry}}

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Karishma began dating Varun in 2021 and married him in 2022 in Mumbai. The multi-day celebration included pre-wedding festivities like haldi and mehendi, followed by the main wedding ceremony and reception. It was attended by their family and close friends from the TV and film industry.

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Karishma announced her pregnancy on Instagram in April this year with a series of adorable pictures. Alongside the images, she wrote, “A little miracle, our greatest gift, August 2026,” accompanied by a pink heart with a bow emoji. She had a Tulu-style baby shower in May, of which she posted pictures and videos. “A dream come true in the most beautiful, traditional way. Our hearts are full. Feeling deeply grateful, protected, pampered, and surrounded by love as we step into this beautiful new chapter together,” she wrote.

Karishma last starred in the 2021 film Lahore Confidential and the 2023 web series Scoop. The series, which premiered on Netflix, is directed by Hansal Mehta. She played journalist Jagruti Pathak in it, and her performance was well-received. In 2024, she played a cameo in Ananya Panday’s web series Call Me Bae.