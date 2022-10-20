Karishma Tanna wants her pets to ‘feel special on Diwali’, says, ‘I already feel like a mother’

Lights, diyas, mithai orders, sweets and outfits for Zack and Koko — this is what actor Karishma Tanna Bangera’s to-do list for Diwali looks like. The actor, who is celebrating her first Diwali after marriage, is excited to celebrate the day with her husband Varun Bangera, her mother-in-law, mother and two pups, Koko and Zack. “It is going to be really special,” says Karishma, as she prepares for the festival.

She further adds, “I love celebrating festivals. I feel very happy during this time. The feeling is very different. I am a true-blue desi soul that way.”

Right from finding comfortable clothes for her puppies to getting her hands on the right variety of sweets for them, she is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the day is special for her pooches too. “I have lots of friends who make sugar-free mithais for pets, keeping in mind their dietary needs. Even during Ganesh Chaturthi, I had ordered sweets for them. This Diwali also I’m going to do the same. As for clothes, I don’t want them to wear too much zari. I want them to be comfortable and feel special,” Karishma elaborates on her Diwali plans.

The Hush Hush actor says her puppies are calm and composed around crackers. She further adds, “I already feel like a mother. People ask me, ‘When are you going to have a child?’ I feel like I already have two. I just feel as important and special [as a mum].”

As for Diwali gifts, Karishma mentions that her pup Zack isn’t too fond of it: “Zack doesn’t play with toys, he likes treats and bones. Koko, on the other hand, likes squeaky toys. So I’m purchasing a couple of things for them. I just love to pamper them everyday.”

Is there any particular gift that she’s expecting this year? The 38-year-old says that she’s looking forward to the second season of Hush Hush. “They have just told us that the second season is coming. The writing is on, (so) maybe by next year we should expect it,” she wraps up.

