Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Sahil Anand quits social media: 'Tried my best to feel normal but it's only getting worse'
tv

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Sahil Anand quits social media: 'Tried my best to feel normal but it's only getting worse'

Sahil Anand has shared a final post on social media. The actor said he is quitting the apps for the sake of his mental health.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Sahil Anand was seen in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot.

Sahil Anand has spoken about his mental health and the reason he has decided to quit social media. On Monday, he took to Instagram to share a long note with his fans.

Sahil said that he has been feeling lost for a while. "Hi everyone, hope you guys are doing fine. Just wanted all my loved ones to take care of themselves as I have decided to be inactive for some time, I'm not feeling like myself and the last couple of months have been tough on me. Right now, I need space. I feel lost. I feel disassociated. Sometimes your passion can become your worst nightmare. Guys, mental health is important. Kabhi kabhi kuchh wohi cheez zyada affect kar jaati hai jinko hum khud ke jyada kareeb kar lete hai (Sometimes, the things that we are passionate about affects us a lot.) I tried my best to feel normal but its only getting worse. TC. Love S.A," he wrote.

Sahil Anand's post on Instagram.

Sahil recently became a father for the first time. His son, Sahraj, was born in April. "Hi I am Sahraj Anand. I was born on 14th April 2021. My parents are over the moon to have me. They say I am the best gift they have ever received. They love showering me with kisses and cuddles. I am surrounded by so much love already! I enjoy feeding, loud sharting, sleeping and cuddles as much as possible. I am excited to share my eating, sleeping and smiling journey soon but I just pooped so got to go right now! Bye .#sahrajanand (sic)."

Also read: Balika Vadhu season 2 trailer: Colors introduces new Anandi, internet asks what's the need

Sahil made his debut with MTV Roadies in 2006 and later worked in a few TV shows before embarking on his Bollywood journey, which began with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012. He also featured in Student of the Year 2, which came out in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sahil anand kasautii zindagi kay

Related Stories

tv

Sahil Anand, wife Ranjeet Monga pose for a cute pic as they announce first pregnancy, is it a girl?

PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:57 PM IST
tv

Hina Khan plays a doctor in new TikTok video with Sahil Anand, hilarious clip wins internet

UPDATED ON MAY 29, 2020 03:02 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP