Balika Vadhu season 2 trailer: Colors introduces new Anandi, internet asks what's the need

Colors has released the first trailer for the new season of Balika Vadhu. In the new version, new stories and characters will be introduced to address the social issue of child marriage.

In the trailer, a woman is seen in labour pain. Men outside are hoping the baby to be a girl. Upon the baby girl's arrival, the child's father celebrates on being blessed with a daughter. However, his friend is also seen celebrating the arrival of his future daughter-in-law. The baby is named Anandi, which was also the protagonist's name in the first season of the show. The next few scenes show a pre-teen child actor playing Anandi is seen dancing and twirling in the desert in colourful clothes.

Sharing the trailer, Colors wrote in their Instagram post, "Baal Vivah ki iss kupratha ka abhishaap apni maa ki kokh mein hi jhelna pada nanhi si Anandi ko! Issi kupratha ko mitaane laut aayi hai ek nayi Balika Vadhu! #BalikaVadhu2, 9th August se Mon-Fri. (Little Anandi had to suffer the curse of this evil social norm right in her mother's womb. To end this tradition, a new Anandi has arrived)."

Also read: 'Salman Khan giving relationship advice is like me giving advice on how to be a star': Arbaaz Khan

People on the internet do not seem much interested in the show. "When u don't have innovative mind, u repeat ur shows!!! Stop using kids for such crap shows," read a comment on Colors' post. "Balika Vadhu part one wasn't enough to show negatives of BAAL VIVAH that you need season 2???," asked another. "Seriously, 2021 mai kahi par bhi child marriage hoti hai kya (Do child marriages still happen 2021)? what a logic," commented a person.

The first season of the show starred Avika Gor in the lead. It also featured Anuup Sonii, Smita Bansal and late veteran actor Surekha Sikri as Dadi Saa. The character of Anandi was also played by late actor Pratyusha Banerjee and then Toral Rasputra.