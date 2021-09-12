Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kashmera Shah asks ‘who is Sunita’ amid Govinda-Krushna Abhishek feud: ‘I made my own name, not known as someone's wife'

Television actor Kashmera Shah has spoken about her husband Krushna Abhishek's ongoing feud with his uncle Govinda.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Kashmera Shah has made a comment about the Krushna Abhishek-Govinda feud. 

Actor Kashmera Shah has reacted to Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja's recent comments about her and Krushna Abhishek. Their family feud (Krushna is the nephew of Govinda) was fired up again after Krushna refused to be part of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, in which Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were invited as guest. 

After his refusal, Sunita said in an interview to a leading daily that there no chance of a reconciliation with Krushna and Kashmera. “All I can say is that the issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life,” she has said.

Now, Kashmera has reacted to the controversy in an interview with Aaj Tak. She said, “Krushna ko lekar faltu baatein karte hain. Ho sakta hai uss episode mein Krushna ki zaroorat na padi ho. Lekin kaun samjhae ye baat. Waise aapko mujhe poochna hai toh Priyanka Chopra ka poocho, Katrina ka poocho, ye Sunita kaun hai. Maine khud apna naam kamaya hai. Meri pehchaan kisi ki patni ke roop mein nahi di jaati. Toh main aise logon ke baare mein baat hi nahi karna chahti hu (They speak nonsense about Krushna. Maybe there was no need of him on that episode. But who will tell them that. By the way, you should ask me about Priyanka Chopra or Katrina Kaif. Who is this Sunita? I have made my own name. and am not known as someone's wife. So I do not wish to speak about these people at all),” she said. 

Kashmera earlier said the feud began when Govinda and Sunita did not come to see their newborn kids. “Our kids were born last year [June] and they never came to see them in the hospital, not even when one of my kids was fighting for his life,” she had told Hindustan Times in 2018.

In the recent interview, Sunita had said, “I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue.” 

The episode featuring Sunita and Govinda will air on Sony Entertainment Television on Sunday.

