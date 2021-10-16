Kashmera Shah grins after taking new dig at Sunita Ahuja: ‘Govinda is a good actor but I don’t talk about managers'

Actor-couple Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek were spotted in Mumbai with their sons on Saturday. The paparazzi asked them about their feud with Krushna's uncle, actor Govinda, when Kashmera took a new dig at his wife, Sunita Ahuja.

A photographer asked Kashmera if she has a reaction to the 'statements' being made amid the controversy. “Who's doing it,” she asked at first. She then praised Govinda, saying, “Govinda ji is a very good actor. I really like him as an actor. But I don't know anyone other than that. I don't speak about managers,” she said, and cheekily grinned for the camera.

Govinda, Krushna and their wives have been feuding since 2016. Sunita once got upset after she thought Kashmera had shamed Govinda for ‘dancing for money’. Kashmera, on the other hand, was miffed after Sunita and Govinda did not visit their ailing sons in the hospital.

Krushna recently refused to be part of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, in which Govinda and Sunita were supposed to arrive as guests, adding fuel to fire once again. Sunita said in an interview that she never wishes to see Krushna's face again.

Sunita also said that she ‘handles Govinda's work' after Kashmera asked in an interview, ‘who is Sunita’. “I don't reply to bad things. Even after taking care of them like a mother, they are behaving in such a bad way. Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law. I don't want to take anybody's name. I have so much work to do in my life. I handle my husband Govinda's work. I don't want to get into these nonsensical things. Govinda has already warned not to bring any family matter in public but few people need publicity and they always create issues and these things always crop up from Krushna's side,” she told a leading daily.

Kashmera had said in an interview to Aaj Tak, “They speak nonsense about Krushna. Maybe there was no need of him on that episode. But who will tell them that. By the way, you should ask me about Priyanka Chopra or Katrina Kaif. Who is this Sunita? I have made my own name. and am not known as someone's wife. So I do not wish to speak about these people at all.”