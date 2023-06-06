Kathy Hilton waves goodbye to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills- Drama, meltdowns, and sisterly saga unveiled

Kathy Hilton, known for her wit and silly antics, has officially confirmed that she will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 13. In a recent statement, the 64-year-old socialite shared, "No, I'm doing Paris in Love, but I know it's going to be great. It's always interesting and fun and lots of drama."

Kathy Hilton from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kathy joined the RHOBH franchise as a "friend of" the Housewives during season 11 and quickly became a fan favorite. Who could forget her iconic "Hunky Dory" line? However, things took a turn during season 12 when Lisa Rinna accused Kathy of having a meltdown during the cast trip to Aspen. Allegedly, Kathy badmouthed the entire RHOBH cast, including her sister Kyle Richards, causing a major rift between them.

Despite their strained relationship, Kathy and Kyle recently reunited at their niece's bridal shower, and Kathy is hopeful for a reconciliation. "I felt it went well," she said. "I'd like to mend fences with Kyle very soon."

Kyle echoed her sentiments, acknowledging that things are not great between them but expressing hope for the future. "We're family; we're blood. We'll always come back together," she said. The upcoming wedding of their niece will provide an opportunity for them to spend time together and work towards repairing their sisterly bond.

While Kathy's absence will be felt on the show, Sutton Stracke, another RHOBH cast member, admitted that Kathy was missed during the filming of season 13. "Was Kathy missed on the show? Yes," Sutton said. "But is there a void on the show because Kathy's not there? No. It's still a great show... but I missed Kathy."

Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can expect the show to return for its 13th season later in 2023. With drama, meltdowns, and the possibility of a renewed sisterly relationship, the upcoming season promises to deliver all the excitement viewers have come to love.

