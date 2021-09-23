Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan fights back tears as Jackie Shroff remembers late mother

Jackie Shroff broke down and Amitabh Bachchan was moved after Suniel Shetty opened up about Jackie's mother, Rita Shroff's death on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The Hera Pheri actor, who will be seen in the upcoming Shaandar Shukarvaar episode with Jackie, spoke about Jackie's thoughts after his mother died.

In a pre-recorded interview, filmed for the show and shared by Sony on Instagram, Suniel Shetty revealed that Jackie Shroff shared a ‘beautiful’ thought after his mother died. “Bahut khoobsurat baat dada ne kahi thi, jab ek room ke kholi mein tha aur maa khasti thi, toh dada ko pata chal jaata tha ke maa khaas rahi hai. Aur jab ke bade ghar mein gaye… (Dada shared a very beautiful thought. ‘When I used to live in a one-room chawl, if my mother would cough I would know’). But when they moved into a bigger house, he didn't know when his mother passed away,” Suniel said.

The memory left Jackie emotional and he broke down while Amitabh appeared to be teary-eyed as well. Suniel, too, wiped away his tears before Jackie kissed him on the forehead. “Aaj kal ke zamaane mein bahut kum milti hai aise dosti (In today's day and age, very rarely do you find such friendships),” Amitabh told the duo.

Rita Shroff died of a stroke. Speaking with a leading daily in 2014, Jackie revealed, “My mom got a stroke and I didn’t know. When we lived in a small room at Teen Batti, if she coughed I could hear and could immediately say, ‘Kya hua mom, kya hua pa?’ When we moved to a bigger house in Bandra, mom had her room, papa had his room and I had mine and so I came to know in the morning that she had died. If I’d come to know in the night I could have taken her to the hospital. Toh kya mila, kya gaya maloom nahin, samjha na bhau? I loved my mom too much. But I always ask myself that if I loved her so much, why didn’t I burn myself with her. I get vivid dreams about my mother thrice a week. I go to my old house in my dreams and go sit with her and press her feet, sitting down besides her,” he said.

“I don’t like throwing my grief on anyone and so don't have an emotional anchor. But losing my mother was my biggest loss in life and even today she remains my biggest strength,” he added.