Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan tells aspiring IAS officer ‘pakadiyega mat’, watch his reply

Amitabh Bachchan jokingly told a Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant named Sumit Kaushik, an aspiring IAS officer, to spare him if he ever makes a ‘mistake’. A new promo for the show was shared online by Sony Entertainment Television.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sumit said that he would definitely inform the KBC 13 host if he clears the entrance tests to become an IAS officer. Amitabh jokingly said, “IAS mein sahi kaam kijiyega aur kabhi bhi humse galti ho jaaye toh pakadiyega mat (Do good work when you become an IAS officer and spare me if I ever make a mistake).” Blushing, Sumit replied, “Nahi, nahi (No, no), sir.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi-based Sumit won ₹25 lakh on KBC 13. He was stumped by a question on history, worth ₹50 lakh, and chose to quit the show. The question he was unable to answer was: Considered to be one of the oldest democracies in the world, the people of Malana village in Himachal Pradesh believe themselves to be descendants of which ruler's soldiers?

The four options were Alexander, Porus, Prithviraj Chauhan and Maharana Pratap. The correct answer was Alexander.

Amitabh made his television debut with Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000. He bowed out of the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, but returned to host all the subsequent seasons.

Also read | KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan asks question on Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek’s Guru, teases Hema Malini ‘I know but I will not tell’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KBC 13 features celebrity guests every Friday. In the most recent Shaandaar Shukravaar episode, Amitabh’s Sholay co-star Hema Malini appeared with their director Ramesh Sippy. Dharmendra also made a special appearance via video conferencing.

Amitabh turned 79 last week and commemorated his birthday with an Instagram post. “Walking into the 80th,” he wrote, sharing a picture collage of him walking with two sling bags. His daughter, Shweta Nanda, corrected him in the comments section and wrote, “79th,” followed by a heart emoji.