Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 13: Can you answer this 25 lakh question that made Pankaj Kumar Singh quit Amitabh Bachchan's show?
tv

KBC 13: Can you answer this 25 lakh question that made Pankaj Kumar Singh quit Amitabh Bachchan's show?

Pankaj Kumar Singh used up all his lifelines before he came to the 13th question, worth ₹25 lakh, which made him quit the game. Do you think you could answer it?
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Pankaj Kumar Singh on KBC 13.

 Monday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, saw a Chhattisgarh student, Pankaj Kumar Singh, reach the hot seat. The young man won 12.5 lakh but could not answer a question worth 25 lakh. Can you answer it?

The question that left Pankaj confused and made him quit the game was: “In which present-day district did Shuja-ud-Daula build the Chhota Calcutta fort in the eighteenth century?”

The four options given were: Amethi, Ayodhya, Murshidabad and Varanasi. The correct answer was Ayodhya, which Pankaj could not guess.

In the episode, Pankaj told Amitabh Bachchan that he suffers from a rare spinal disease called Juvenile Ankylosing Spondylitis. It is a rare type of arthritis that causes pain in the back, joints, buttocks, thighs, heels, or shoulders.

The 30-year-old contestant participated in the show as a part of a special initiative called 'Asha Abhilasha’. As a part of the initiative of fulfilling the dreams of contestants, Pankaj Kumar Singh got to talk to his crush, Genelia Deshmukh, on the show.

RELATED STORIES

In the game, Pankaj used his first lifeline for the first question itself. He was also unsure of the answer to another question and used his lifeline, Flip The Question, to win 10,000.

After the second question, Pankaj played smoothly and won 80,000. He then used his third lifeline, 50:50, for the ninth question to win 1.6 lakh. Pankaj also used his last lifeline, Ask The Expert, before securing 3.2 lakh in Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Also read: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan dances to Jumma Chumma De De, Ranveer cheers him on

With no lifeline at his disposal, Pankaj fought his way up to the stage where he won 12.5 lakh. However, he quit when he was not sure of the answer to the thirteenth question which would have got him 25 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kaun banega crorepati kaun banega crorepati 13 amitabh bachchan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sana Makbul on link up rumours with Vishal Aditya Singh: Can’t a girl and guy be just good friends?

Nia Sharma had existential questions after Sidharth Shukla’s death: What are we running after? What does fame mean?

Shaheer Sheikh reveals newborn daughter’s name, calls her Anaya

KBC 13: Amitabh left speechless after woman asks him to name her grandchild
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP