Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kaun Banega Crorepati producer reacts to criticism for ‘selling sob stories’, says emotions are ‘not engineered’
tv

Kaun Banega Crorepati producer reacts to criticism for ‘selling sob stories’, says emotions are ‘not engineered’

Kaun Banega Crorepati producer Siddhartha Basu addressed criticism that the show gets for ‘selling sob stories’ of the contestants. He said that none of the emotions was ‘engineered’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 04, 2021 07:38 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati, except the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, will soon be out with its thirteenth season. As the popular game show celebrated 21 years on Saturday, producer Siddhartha Basu addressed the criticism that comes its way for ‘selling sob stories’.

On July 3, 2000, Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on television, marking Amitabh Bachchan’s small-screen debut. The show, in which contestants answer a series of increasingly difficult questions to win prize money of 7 crore, continues to be immensely popular with the audience.

In an interview with The Indian Express, KBC producer Siddharth Basu was asked his take on the criticism that the show gets for ‘selling sob stories’. He maintained that none of the emotions was ‘engineered’ for the sake of ratings.

“KBC has never been just another quiz show. The human story has always mattered, and that’s what created the sensation of the first season in India, based on which Vikas wrote his book Q&A. It’s never been only sob stories though on KBC. If people get emotional, that’s not engineered. That’s natural on a life-changing show before a massive audience and a larger-than-life host,” he said.

Also read: Rangoli Chandel wants 'feminine' Aditi Rao Hydari in Haseen Dillruba, not 'athletic, strong' Taapsee Pannu

“There is a huge range of people from across the length of India on KBC telling engaging and relatable stories about ordinary Indians. It’s a show that touches lives with the heart as well as the mind,” he added.

Like last year, the entire audition process is happening online for KBC 13 as well, instead of going to different cities. With KBC 12, the makers introduced a series of changes, keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in mind. Some of the changes included the Audience Poll lifeline being scrapped, as the show was shot without a live audience, and fewer contestants in the Fastest Finger First round.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kaun banega crorepati amitabh bachchan

Related Stories

tv

Kaun Banega Crorepati finds its 4th crorepati in Dr Neha Shah but all she cares about is flirting with Amitabh Bachchan. Watch

UPDATED ON JAN 03, 2021 08:19 PM IST
tv

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Can you answer this super difficult Rs 7 crore question that Mohita Sharma could not?

UPDATED ON NOV 18, 2020 09:39 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Veterans who served together in the US army reunite after 40 years. Watch

People love this daughter’s post on how her dad is helping her mom before exams

Chef bakes exquisite cake that looks like a bouquet of flowers. Watch

Video of a ‘cat pack with purrfect table manners’ is too cute to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP