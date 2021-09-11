Kavita Kaushik on why she didn't celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi: 'Mahadev took away my dad, I won't love his son'

'Television actor Kavita Kaushik on Saturday opened about how she stopped celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi after the death of her father in 2016. In a new post on Instagram, Kavita shared pictures with Kapil Sharma, his wife Ginni Chatrath and Bharti Singh. She also dropped a picture of bringing 'Bappa into our new home' after five years.

In the first picture, Kavita Kaushik gave a glimpse of her house with an idol of Ganesha decorated with flowers on a table. Her husband Ronnit Biswas posed with their pets.

In the next few pictures, Kavita posed with Kapil Sharma, Ginni and Bharti as she visited Kapil's home. In the Instagram Stories, she shared a picture with Kapil's mother.

Kavita captioned the pots, "Something broke in 2016 when my father died, I discontinued bringing Bappa home, maybe I was fighting with my Mahadev ‘you took away my dad I won't love your son'. I lost my fire to achieve, my zeal, my ambition. But God made us and only God pulls us out of our self made barriers."

She continued, "Today I can't thank the lord above for the love I've received in abundance, I had never thought il get love and care like my papa showered on me, we bring back Bappa into our new home after a 5 years break and Bappa made me bring him not just at home but carrying him in my arms on national TV.

"Although I'm yet to finish my cameo and go back home to my celebrations my wonderful friends made sure I don't miss home or Bappa's Darshan! Thank you @kapilsharma and @sambhavnasethofficial for all the love," she concluded.

Kavita became famous with the comedy show FIR, in which she essayed the role of a Haryanvi police inspector. The show ran for nearly nine years from 2006-2015.