Gita Gopinath, the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, on Friday expressed her excitement at being the subject of a question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. As a fan of the show's host, Amitabh Bachchan, she was overjoyed at the mention.

In a recent episode of the quiz show, Amitabh asked a contestant, "The economist seen in this image has been the chief economist of which organisation since 2019?" as Gita's face appeared on the screen. He added in Hindi, "Her face is so beautiful that no one can relate her to economy."

Sharing a clip of the moment, she wrote in a tweet, "Ok, I don't think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B @SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special!"

The actor responded, "Thank you Gita Gopinath ji .. I meant every word i said about you on the show .. said in utmost earnestness .." Amitabh's comment about Gita's looks was deemed sexist by some people.

"So sad that he just had to mention your looks while pointing to your earned achievement. Bet you he wouldn't have made a mention if, say, @raghuramrajan or @kaushikcbasu were on the screen. Anyway, congratulations to you @GitaGopinath: keep the flag flying high!," one person wrote. "Hey hey hey it’s all you! Congrats on your achievements (ngl this one seems like nothing in comparison to what you’ve already done!)," wrote comedian Aditi Mittal.

Also read: KBC 12 finale to salute Kargil War heroes, watch Amitabh Bachchan give a glimpse of the episode

Kaun Benaga Crorepati 12 will end on Friday. The grand finale will be dedicated to the heroes of 1999 Kargil War.

Follow @htshowbiz for more