KBC 12 will end on Friday, January 22.
KBC 12 finale to salute Kargil War heroes, watch Amitabh Bachchan give a glimpse of the episode

Kaun Benaga Crorepati 12 will end on Friday. The grand finale will be dedicated to the heroes of 1999 Kargil War. Watch promo.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:15 AM IST

Popular game show Kaun Benega Crorepati 12 is drawing to a close. On January 22, the final episode of the popular game show will be aired and it has been designed as a salute to the heroes of 1999 Kargil War heroes.

Sony Television released a short promo which shows host Amitabh Bachchan introduce the war heroes. He recites a poem in their honour. On the hot seat will be seated subedar major Yogendra Singh Yadav and subedar Sanjay Kumar.

Sharing it, the Instagram handle of the TV channel wrote: "Jo desh ke liye lade nidarr hokar, unhe dil se salaam kare. Dekhiye Kargil ke Veer SUBEDAR MAJOR YOGENDRA SINGH YADAV aur SUBEDAR SANJAY KUMAR ko #KBC12 ke Grand Finale mein 22 January 9 baje Sony TV par. #KBC12GrandFinale @amitabhbachchan @spnstudionext @indianarmy.adgpi"


In the video, Amitabh informs that the inaugural episode of KBC 12 had been dedicated to 'corona yoddhas', those who were at the forefront battling the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.


Since its launch in September last year, KBC 12 has seen four people win the 1 crore jackpot and what is interesting is that all the four have been women. They include Dr Neha Shah of Mumbai, Anupa Das from Jagdalpur, Chattisgarh, IPS officer Mohita Sharma, who is posted at Bari Brahmana, Jammu and Kashmir and Nazia Nasim, a resident of New Delhi. Nazia was the first crorepati on the show.

Also read: KBC 12 crorepati Anupa Das on getting 7 crore question right after quitting the game: ‘I did panic a little’

What had been different this time is that KBC 12 had been shot in the midst of the pandemic. Amitabh had often given a glimpse into the shooting changes, forced in by the pandemic, during the shooting process.

