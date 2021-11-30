KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan blames internet as Jaya Bachchan complains about him not answering calls, Shweta busts excuse

A new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati's 1000th episode has been released and it features Jaya Bachchan grilling host Amitabh Bachchan.

To mark the milestone, Amitabh Bachchan invited his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda to the show to play the quiz. While previous promos gave a glimpse of their bond, the new promo has Jaya Bachchan making several complaints.

The video, shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, opened with Jaya complaining about Amitabh. “Aap inko phone kariye, kabhi phone uthate nahi (If you call him, he'll never pick up),” she said, as she joined the trio via a video call.

“Internet agar gadbad hai toh hum kya kare bhai (What can I do if the internet fluctuates)?” Amitabh defended himself. However, Shweta sided with Jaya in the argument. “Social media pe photo lagayenge, tweet karenge (He will share photos on social media, tweet from his account),” she reminded him as he tried to give an explanation.

Navya cut in to ask him, “Jab hum parlour se aate hai, nani ko aap bolte hai ki aap itni achi lag rahi hai. Jhoot bol rahe hai hume ya actually ache lag rahe hai (When we return from the parlour and you tell Jaya she looks good, are you really telling the truth)?”

Instead of justifying himself, Amitabh turned to the camera and told Jaya, “Jaya, kitni achi lag rahi hai aap (Jaya, you look beautiful).” But Jaya refused to buy it. “Jhooth bolte hue bilkul ache nahi lagte (You don't look nice when you lie).” Amitabh went, “Arre yaar”, leaving Jaya, Shweta and Navya in splits.

Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati, except one, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has become synonymous with the quiz show.