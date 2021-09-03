KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan jokes he is in danger of losing his job to Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag has a complaint

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will launch its new segment, Shaandaar Shukravaar, on Friday night with celebrity guests Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag. In a new promo shared online by Sony Entertainment Television, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed them on the show and got them to reveal an interesting anecdote.

Amitabh said that it was an honour for them at KBC 13 as Sourav and Virender came on the show. “Sir, anumati ki baat nahi hai, hume kaha gaya ki Bachchan saab bula rahe hai, toh hum kahin se bhi aa jayenge (it is not a matter of permission, we were told that Mr Bachchan has called us, so we would have come from anywhere),” Sourav said, leaving Amitabh in splits.

“Humne suna hai ki aap logon ko wait karwate hai bohot (We have heard that you make people wait a lot),” Amitabh teased. Sourav then revealed the story behind making Steve Waugh of Australia wait for the coin toss during the 2001 Test series.

Sourav said that the first time, he could not find his blazer and by the time he went on the field, wearing someone else’s jacket, Steve was waiting and seemed angry. “Uske baad hum Test match jeet gaye toh doosri baar phir jaan bujhke kar rahe hai kyunki ek toh pressure hai, good luck hai, ki ‘Usse Test match jeetega. 5 minute wait kar le, usse Test match jeet jayega’ (We won the Test match and the second time, it was on purpose because of the pressure and the idea that going for the toss a few minutes late could be good luck for us),” he added.

Amitabh then told KBC 13 viewers that Sourav hosted the Bengali version of the game show, Ke Hobe Banglar Kotipoti, and joked, “Humari naukri khatre mein ho jayegi (My job will be in danger).” Sourav then made an ‘honest confession’ to Amitabh: “Jab main pehli baar kiya, toh rehearsal toh karta tha lekin saath mein aapki bhi KBC ke jo videos hai woh dekhta tha (When I hosted for the first time, I would rehearse but I would also watch your KBC videos for reference).”

Virender jokingly complained that while Amitabh invited him to be a guest on KBC twice, Sourav never did.