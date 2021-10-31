KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan plays wedding game with contestant, says he'll dream about it too

Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati since more than a decade but was surprised by a contestant who wanted to play a game with him instead. He did not hesitate and went on to play a game of lal mirchi and hari mirchi (red and green chillies). He also joked that he would now be dreaming all about ‘lal mirchi hari mirchi’.

Sony has shared a promo of the upcoming episode which shows contestant Ruchi on the hot seat. When she expresses her wish to play a game with him, Amitabh Bachchan says, “Aren't you satisfied that I am playing this game with you?” She clarifies to convince him, “Sir, here I am playing the game with you, now you will be playing a game with me.”

Amitabh begins playing the game and has a plate, loaded with dozens of red and green chillies, in front of him. As she explains the rules of the game, Amitabh interrupts and asks for some time to learn. “Arey yad to karne dijiye,” he says. The actor is then seen playing the game as the contestant sings, “Lal mirchi hari mirchi, mirchi badi tez, jijaji sambhal ke rahna, jiji badi tej.” She is also seen asking him to be faster as he is running out of time. Lal Mirchi Hari Mirchi is often played at weddings, a way for the groom and bride's family to bond.

Amitabh has come across several interesting contestants this season. Few days ago, a contestant had bothered him to no end by asking one question after another about Amitabh's Pink co-star Taapsee Pannu. Amitabh had also taken the opportunity to fix ties between a father-daughter duo. He was recently seen blushing while talking about his ‘love marriage’ on the show.

Amitabh has also played Kaun Banega Crorepati with several film celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Rajkummar Rao and Hema Malini. He was recently seen dancing with Kriti Sanon on the show after she went down on one knee to confess her love for him.