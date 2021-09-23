KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan regrets not being around more when Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda were kids

Amitabh Bachchan, on Wednesday night’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, expressed regret over not being able to make more time for his children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda, when they were growing up. He said that they would be sleeping when he left for work in the morning and fast asleep by the time he returned, late at night.

Speaking with KBC 13 contestant Namrata Shah, Amitabh said that his parents were very supportive of his decision to quit his job in Kolkata and become an actor. He also recalled the advice he was given by his late father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, when he faced rejection initially.

“Hum toh naukri kar rahe the Kolkata mein, company mein kisi. Jab idhar jaana chaha aur shuru mein jab idhar apply kiya toh hum reject ho gaye. Phir babuji ne kaha ki agar kisi ghar mein ghusna ho aur sab taraf se darwaze bandh ho toh deewar phand ke pohoch jaana chahiye toh hum deewar phand kar ke pohoch gaye Mumbai (When I was working in Kolkata and wanted to enter the film industry, I was rejected at first. Then my father told me that if you want to enter a house, and all doors are closed, scale the wall. I scaled the wall to reach Mumbai),” he said.

Amitabh, however, regretted missing out on Abhishek and Shweta’s childhood. “Woh humko humesha ek dukh raha hai ki subah jab jaa rahe hote kaam pe toh woh so rahe hote, wapas aate toh phir so rahe hote, kyunki der raat wapas aate the. Toh woh thoda sa kasht hua lekin ab sab samajdaar ho gaye hai (I have always regretted it because when I would leave for work in the morning, they would be sleeping and they would sleep off by the time I returned because it would be late in the night. I would feel a little bad but everyone is understanding now),” he said.

In the 1970s, Amitabh was one of the most successful stars in Bollywood, with hits such as Zanjeer, Deewar, Sholay, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Don to his credit. His daughter Shweta was born in 1974, while his son Abhishek was born in 1976.

Even now, Amitabh remains one of the busiest actors in the country, with films such as Brahmastra, Jhund, Mayday, Goodbye and Project K in the pipeline. He is currently seen as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.