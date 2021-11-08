KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan roars as show finds third millionaire of the season in housewife Geeta Singh Gaur

Game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 has found another millionaire. Housewife Geeta Singh Gaur successfully answered the ₹1 crore question and will be shown attempting the jackpot ₹7 crore question.

In a promo released by Sony Entertainment Television, Geeta says that she is a 53-year-old housewife who spent her entire life raising her kids. However, in the ‘second inning’ of her life, she wished to live for herself. She was also shown driving a jeep with her dog next to her. The promo ends with KBC host Amitabh Bachchan roaring as he announced that Geeta had won ₹1 crore.

She is the season's third crorepati after Himani Bundela, a teacher from Agra and IAS aspirant Sahil Ahirwal.

Himani, a visually challenged contestant, had met with an accident in 2011, following which, she lost her vision over time. "Before going on the set, I did not know how will they look at me. Will they be sympathetic or treat me equally? I was also competing with general contestants, who of course had an upper hand when it comes to usage of technology and computers. All my fears vanished soon as everyone looked at me with dignity and treated me so normally. That gave me more confidence," she told Indianexpress.com.

Meanwhile, Sahil had confessed his love for Taapsee Pannu on the show and even bombarded Amitabh Bachchan with questions about her. About winning ₹1 crore, he told India Today, “I was so excited when Amitabh Bachchan said that I had answered the ₹1 crore question correctly. I can't believe that I am the second crorepati of the season. When I first got selected for Kaun Banega Crorepati, I just wanted to play really well. I didn't come to the show for the money. All I wanted was to use my knowledge in the right way on such a big platform. I wanted to give my 100 percent, which I did.”