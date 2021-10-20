Taapsee Pannu answers Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant’s question about her that stumped Amitabh Bachchan

Taapsee Pannu reacted to a new Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 promo, in which a contestant named Sahil Ahirwal professed his love for her. He also grilled host Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with her in Pink and Badla, about her food preferences.

Sharing the KBC 13 promo on Twitter, Taapsee wrote, “Sahil mujhe chole bhature sabse zyada pasand hai, kabhi miloge toh zaroor saath khayenge! Filhaal 7 crore tak pohochne ke liye bohot mubarakbaad (Sahil, I like chole bhature the most. If we ever meet, we will definitely have it together. For now, congratulations on reaching the ₹7 crore question).”

Sahil mujhe chole bhature sabse zyada pasand hai, kabhi miloge toh zaroor saath khayenge! Filhaal 7 crore tak pohochne ke liye bohot mubarakbaad 🙏🏽👏🏾 https://t.co/NDLcZxSalz — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 20, 2021

In the video, Sahil said that Taapsee was his ‘crush’ and his ‘love’. He then told Amitabh, “Sir, aap toh andar ki baat jaante honge (you must be knowing the inside scoop),” before asking him what her favourite food is.

Amitabh said that while he did not know Taapsee’s favourite food, he could vouch for the fact that she loved to eat. However, Sahil did not give up and asked what she loved to eat. Amitabh then quipped that Sahil was the one in the hot seat, not him.

Sahil also asked Amitabh why he defended Taapsee in Pink, only to trap her in Badla. “Jab sir aapko phasana hi tha toh aapne Pink mein bachaya kyun tha Taapsee ma’am ko (Sir, if you wanted to trap her in the end, why did you save her in Pink)?” he asked.

Also read | Kiku Sharda accuses Taapsee Pannu of doing Amitabh Bachchan wrong: ‘Because of that, he had to do KBC’

Recently, when Taapsee appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku Sharda jokingly accused her of treating Amitabh unfairly. Kiku told Taapsee that she hired Amitabh as a lawyer in Pink and he fought her case despite having health issues but in Mulk, she turned lawyer herself and did not even approach him.

“Iski wajah se unhe KBC karna pada. Pata hai kitni mehnat lagti hai usme (Because of how unfairly you treated him, he had to take up Kaun Banega Crorepati. Do you know what a tough job that is)?” Kiku asked Taapsee, leaving her in splits.